Inside the Americas

Peru has the world's highest number of Covid-19 deaths compared to its population. The figures have kept the country's potential tourists at bay for months. But little by little, travellers are starting to return, attracted by iconic sites like Machu Picchu or the former Inca capital Cuzco. Our correspondent Thomas Nicolon reports on how many people working in Peru's tourism industry are finally starting to hope for better days.

Meanwhile, the future of Joe Biden's domestic agenda was called into question this week amid wrangling between conservative and progressive wings of the Democratic Party over the scope of two major spending bills. Also looming has been the threat of a government shutdown, as Republicans refused to join Democrats in raising the country's borrowing limit. The continued existence of the debt ceiling means the threat of America defaulting on its payment obligations still hangs over the global economy. We take a closer look at the US debt ceiling's history and significance.

Also this week in the US, disgraced former RnB superstar R. Kelly was found guilty in a sex trafficking trial. Kelly was convicted on all counts after decades of accusations of abuse. We tell you more.

