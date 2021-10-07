Inside the Americas

It's been a bad week for Facebook. The social media giant saw a six-hour outage of its own site, plus Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook was also hit with testimony from former employee Frances Haugen, who slammed the company for prioritising profit over protecting its users. Testifying before the US Congress this week, she said the platforms – specifically Instagram – are fuelling eating disorders and body shaming that's particularly dangerous for teenage girls. Haugen also urged the government to regulate social media to help tackle the crisis, with some members of Congress happy to oblige.

Meanwhile, $367 billion is the incredible amount that the US state of South Dakota has been sheltering for the world's rich and famous. The Pandora Papers that came out this week say the Midwestern state now rivals Switzerland, the Cayman Islands and other famous tax havens as a key spot for the wealthy to protect their assets from tax authorities and other prying eyes. But why South Dakota? We take a closer look.

Finally, in Mexico, a Supreme Court decision that would help decriminalise abortion has pushed some 10,000 people into the streets. The ruling paves the way for women across Mexico to access abortions without fear of prosecution. But this step forward in the fight for women's rights has split the deeply Catholic country in two.

