Inside the Americas

The Biden administration is once again urging courts to step in and suspend a new Texas law that bans most abortions. This latest wrangling comes after an appeals court reinstated the law after a brief 48-hour window. The legal showdown between the state of Texas and the Biden administration is likely to wind up in the US Supreme Court. We take a closer look.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Chile's president has declared a state of exception in two southern regions. The move comes after clashes broke out between security forces and indigenous Mapuche people. The Mapuche have been demanding the restoration of their ancestral lands and self-determination. But amid the lack of a solution, radical groups have carried out attacks.

Monday October 11 was National Coming Out Day: a day to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in coming out. To mark the occasion, DC Comics announced that the new Superman, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will be bisexual. The new edition, which hits the stands next month, has so far had positive reviews.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe