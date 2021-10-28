Inside the Americas

A Brazilian Senate committee has backed criminal charges against President Jair Bolsonaro over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. A 1,200-page report accuses the president of downplaying the disease and questioning the safety of vaccines, exposing the public to mass infections. However, the Senate committee doesn't have the power to bring charges, and it's unlikely that the attorney general or lower house speaker will open criminal proceedings, since they are both Bolsonaro allies. We tell you more.

Meanwhile, a caravan of several thousand migrants from Haiti, South America and Central America is on its way to Mexico City, with the ultimate goal of reaching the US border to gain entry as refugees. US authorities have detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the border over the past year, the highest number in at least two decades. Most of those attempting the perilous journey are men, but there are also families and unaccompanied minors. In the Rio Grande Valley, authorities are overwhelmed by the influx of people trying to cross the border. Our correspondents Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani report.

Finally, the US government has gone to court in a new attempt to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is accused of illegally publishing military secrets. Earlier this year, a British judge blocked an effort to bring Assange to the US to face charges because of his mental health. Assange was arrested in Britain in 2019 after spending seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. We take a closer look.

