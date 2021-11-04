Inside the Americas

Former police captain Eric Adams is set to become the next mayor of New York City after winning Tuesday's vote. The Democratic candidate has a nuanced stance on law enforcement issues, as both an African American man and a former officer. In his acceptance speech, Adams called for unity, while telling his story of a working-class child who grew up to become mayor.

Meanwhile, US authorities have approved giving children aged 5 to 11 Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. The move was hailed by President Joe Biden, saying it marked a turning point in the fight against the pandemic. Some 28 million children in the United States are eligible for the vaccine and the inoculation drive is set to be up and running by next week.

The US president was present at the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. During the summit, defenders of the Amazon urged delegates not to trust pledges made by the Brazilian president. Jair Bolsonaro is accused of greenwashing after his environmental policies over the past three years have wreaked havoc. The far-right leader is a strong defender of agribusiness and mining exploration in the Amazon rainforest.

