Inside the Americas

In the US, more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed and a criminal investigation has been opened after the disaster at the Astroworld festival last week. Eight people died and hundreds were injured at the concert stampede in Houston, Texas. The youngest of those killed was just 14 years old. The lawsuits say Travis Scott and surprise guest Drake incited the crowd and that concert producer Live Nation failed to provide adequate security.

Advertising

Also this week, we focus on the end of the US border closure due to Covid-19. Thousands of non-essential foreign travellers are pouring into the United States after 20 months of being unable to visit.

Finally, in Chile, a mountain of discarded clothing is piling up in the Atacama desert. The country imports a huge amount the world's unwanted clothes and has a fast fashion waste problem that a few companies are now tackling.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe