Inside the Americas

The Empire State building was lit up with the colours of the French flag this week, in honour of the American-French performer Josephine Baker, who was inducted into France's Panthéon mausoleum on Tuesday. In the US, Josephine Baker is just as beloved as she is in France, and nowhere more so than in Harlem, in New York City. Our correspondents Jessica Le Masurier, Yves Schaeffner and Fanny Chauvin met with New Yorkers to explore Baker's legacy.

Meanwhile, abortion rights are back in the spotlight on the continent. In Chile, lawmakers have rejected a bill that would have eased abortion rights. By a vote of 65 to 62, legislation that would have decriminalised abortion failed. This means the issue will be frozen in parliament for at least a year.

Over in the United States, access to abortion is again being taken up by the Supreme Court. The nine justices are hearing arguments over a law in the state of Mississippi that prohibits almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Court became much more conservative under former president Donald Trump, and anti-abortion activists eye an opportunity.

Finally, Barbados has cut ties with Britain's Queen Elizabeth, becoming the world's newest republic. The Caribbean island shed the last vestiges of its colonial system, some four centuries after English ships first sailed ashore. Barbados marked the occasion with an extravagant ceremony attended by new President-elect Sandra Mason and Britain's Prince Charles.

