Inside the Americas

Last weekend, the US was hit by a cluster of perhaps the most devastating tornadoes in its history. In Kentucky alone, more than 70 people are known to have been killed by the severe weather system, and deaths were also reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. US President Joe Biden, who has signed a disaster declaration for Kentucky, paid a visit to the region and called the situation there "an unimaginable tragedy". We take a closer look at the scale of the damage.

Meanwhile, Canada is setting aside a compensation fund of over 40 billion Canadian dollars for indigenous children who were victims of the residential school system that separated them from their families. At those schools, which were still operational as recently as the 1990s, at least 55,000 children were malnourished, beaten and sexually abused. Earlier this year, hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered at the sites of some former residential schools.

Finally, there has been an outpouring of grief in Mexico following the death of the much-loved singer Vicente Fernandez, who died on Sunday after a series of health complications aged 81. For some, he was known simply as "El Rey" - "the king". Fernandez had a huge following, not just in Mexico but also further afield.

