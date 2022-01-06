January 6 Capitol riot, one year on: The day US democracy came under attack

INSIDE THE AMERICAS © Jon Cherry, Getty Images North America/AFP/File

On January 6 of last year, thousands of supporters of Donald Trump poured into Washington. They were convinced he had won the 2020 presidential election instead of Joe Biden and were determined to stop Congress from confirming his loss. The rioters stormed the US Capitol building in shocking images seen live around the world. Some 140 police officers were injured, one dying the day after the attack. Four others who guarded the Capitol that day went on to take their own lives. In this special edition, we look back at the events of that fateful day.