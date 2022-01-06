Inside the Americas

January 6 Capitol riot, one year on: The day US democracy came under attack
On January 6 of last year, thousands of supporters of Donald Trump poured into Washington. They were convinced he had won the 2020 presidential election instead of Joe Biden and were determined to stop Congress from confirming his loss. The rioters stormed the US Capitol building in shocking images seen live around the world. Some 140 police officers were injured, one dying the day after the attack. Four others who guarded the Capitol that day went on to take their own lives. In this special edition, we look back at the events of that fateful day.
Many of the January 6 protesters still don't believe that Joe Biden won the presidential election legitimately. To discuss the reasons why, we speak to Joseph Uscinski, a professor specialising in public opinion and mass media at the University of Miami.
