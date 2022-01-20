Inside the Americas

The rollout of 5G service may seem like a great thing to device lovers, but for some international airlines it's a major worry. This week, American phone carriers AT&T and Verizon agreed to a partial delay in activating their 5G networks in the US over safety concerns. For more, we speak to technology policy expert Roslyn Layton.

Also this week in the US, Joe Biden marked his first anniversary as president of the United States. We take a look back at the highs and the lows of his term so far. One year in, Biden has the second-lowest approval rating of any president in US history. Only Donald Trump had a lower rating.

Finally, Canada is continuing its fight against anti-vaxxers. After a tax on the unvaccinated, the country has found a new way to push people to get the jab. As of this week in Quebec, you'll need to be vaccinated it you want to purchase either cannabis or alcohol. Our correspondent François Rihouay reports.

