Inside the Americas

Joe Biden says he isn't ruling out personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin if he invades Ukraine. The threat from the US president comes as tensions between Moscow and the West continue to heat up. On Tuesday, the third instalment of US military equipment landed in Ukraine and more than 8,000 American troops stationed in Europe have been placed on standby.

Meanwhile, the consequences continue from an oil spill off the coast of Peru, with the government declaring a 90-day environmental emergency. Zookeepers from Lima's Central Zoo have now joined the effort to rescue birds affected by the slick, while members of the public are also helping with the clean-up by donating their hair.

And the Jamaican bobsleigh team have qualified for the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month. It's the first time the country will be participating in the event in some 24 years. The Caribbean team's unexpected debut in the 1988 Games in Calgary inspired a hit Disney movie, "Cool Runnings".

