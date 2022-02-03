Inside the Americas

Bomb threats on US campuses: Historically Black universities on high alert
Bomb threats have been disrupting classes at close to 20 predominantly Black universities in the United States. After a handful of threats on Monday, the first day of Black History Month in the US, more than a dozen campuses went into lockdown over new threats the next day. Tensions are also high over an ongoing battle on the public school teaching of critical race theory. It says racism is not just the product of individual bias, but embedded in America's legal systems and policies.
Meanwhile in Canada, anti-vaxxers and other protesters against pandemic restrictions have taken to the streets of Ottawa. The so-called Freedom Convoy featured some demonstrators waving Nazi flags.
And the fallout from the oil spill in Peru continues. Close to 12,000 barrels of crude oil have seeped into an area slightly larger than Paris, causing devastation to wildlife there. Our correspondent Thomas Nicolon reports from Lima.
