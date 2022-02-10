Inside the Americas

"Freedom Convoy" protests are still paralysing the Canadian capital Ottawa. The truckers are also blocking the busiest international crossing in North America. The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario carries a fourth of all trade between Canada and the US. Canadian lawmakers are becoming increasingly worried about the economic effects of the protests against vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions. Our correspondents François Rihouay, Joanne Profeta and Gloria Henriquez report.

It's now been seven months since the president of Haiti was killed. The assassination of Jovenel Moise left the country reeling and it remains in a political vacuum. This week the focus has been on transitional Prime Minister Ariel Henry. His critics are demanding he steps down, saying his administration is unconstitutional as the late president's mandate is now officially over. Moreover, a new media investigation says Henry has been linked to an investigation into Moise's assassination.

Meanwhile, thousands of people marched through the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday. They're angry about a likely deal with the International Monetary Fund to revamp more than $40 billion of debt that Argentina cannot pay back. Critics say the deal will make the working class foot the bill and that the funds should be used to pull people out of poverty.

We end this week's show with an incredible number: $3.6 billion. That's the amount the US Justice Department says it seized in cryptocurrency, making it the biggest recoup of stolen money in its history. An up-and-coming young husband and wife team have been arrested in New York under the accusation of money laundering.

