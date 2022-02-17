Inside the Americas

The trucker-led protesters occupying the Canadian capital Ottawa show no sign of backing down, despite a newly invoked state of emergency that grants sweeping police powers to try to end the protest over Covid-19 rules. FRANCE 24's Peter O'Brien tells us more about the standoff.

This week also saw the the dramatic downfall of former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernandez. He was arrested just weeks after he left office. The right-wing politician's detention comes after a Honduran judge ordered his arrest following a US extradition request on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Finally, we head west to California's Silicon Valley, the heart of the global tech industry. It's now attracting a growing number of video game developers from France, where the sector has been booming in recent years.

