Inside the Americas

It's being hailed a “historic victory” by campaigners, as Colombia becomes the latest Latin American nation to decriminalise early abortions for all women. Terminations will now be permitted in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, having previously only been possible in limited circumstances, such as in cases of rape, or if there was a risk to the mother's health. President van Duque, whose term in office ends later this year, has slammed the constitutional court's ruling as “heinous”.

In Brazil, with little hope of finding more survivors, a massive clean-up operation is now underway following the deadly flash flooding and landslides in the south-eastern city of Petropolis.

And a “monumental” step forward female footballers say, after the US women's national football team reach an agreement that will see them receive the same pay as their male counterparts.

