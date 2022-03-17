Inside the Americas

Zelensky addresses US Congress: Ukrainian president invokes 9/11 in virtual speech

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Claire HOPES | Camille FEVRIER | Sonia BARITELLO

As Russia continues to bombard Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a landmark virtual address to the US Congress this week. US lawmakers gave him a standing ovation the moment he showed up on screen. Speaking almost three weeks after the Russian invasion first began, Zelensky showed a graphic video of victims of the war and referred to the September 2001 terror attacks in the US, saying Ukraine has been experiencing a 9/11 every day for three weeks.