Inside the Americas

As the war in Ukraine continues, US President Joe Biden is heading to Europe to meet EU leaders and attend an emergency NATO summit. His trip will also take him to Poland, which has taken in a vast majority of the 3.6 million Ukrainians who have escaped the conflict.

Meanwhile, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to become the first Black woman to serve on the US Supreme Court. This week, she faced a grilling from Republican senators during her confirmation hearings on everything from her record as a public defender to her thoughts on critical race theory.

Finally, we take you to Brazil, where the horrifying murder of a 24-year-old Congolese refugee has highlighted a deep-rooted racism in the country. Our correspondents Perrine Juan, Louise Raulais and Tim Vickery report.

