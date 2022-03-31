Inside the Americas

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for young students. Opponents, who fear for the impact on youngsters, refer to the measure as the "Don't say gay" bill. We take a closer look at the controversial legislation, which will impact children between the ages of five and nine.

But first, US President Joe Biden gave what the White House billed as a major address on a visit to Poland last week. The 27-minute speech was controversial, but in line with US policy. However, it was the off-the-cuff remarks at the end that sent the administration into clarification mode. This after Joe Biden said of his Russian counterpart: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power". Our Washington correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani tells us more.

Meanwhile, the Oscars were held this past Sunday. But the awards ceremony was hijacked by a slap: Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock after he quipped about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a hair-loss condition. Smith went on to win the award for best actor that evening, but only apologised to Rock a day later on Instagram, calling his own behaviour unacceptable.

