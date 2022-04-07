Inside the Americas

Ukraine's president spoke to the UN Security Council by video link on Tuesday. In his first speech to the body since Russia's invasion, Volodymyr Zelensky called for accountability. His plea followed the discoveries of civilian victims in the town of Bucha, killings that Zelensky says are tantamount to attempted genocide and war crimes committed by Russia. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, more and more people from Ukraine and Russia are travelling to Tijuana in Mexico to ask for asylum in the United States. The first few were able to cross the border without great difficulty, but are now being pushed back due to Title 42. This piece of legislation enables the US to automatically deport people when they come from a country where Covid-19 is circulating widely. Russians are now among the many would-be refugees trapped in Tijuana, unable to seek asylum. Our team on the ground reports.

Also this week, a curfew in Peru's capital was lifted on Tuesday. People had taken to the streets despite the order imposed by the president. Authorities in Peru have been scrambling to calm protests which have broken out due to the rising costs of fuel and fertiliser, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

