Inside the Americas

Brazil has more than three million "ghost citizens": people who don't have a birth certificate or ID card. In administrative terms they do not exist and have no access to public health care or education. They also can't vote. But in the run-up to October's elections, these people could constitute a potential political force. Our correspondents Perrine Juan, Louise Raulais and Tim Vickery take a closer look at the legal and social workers who are trying to help "ghost citizens".

On April 12, people ran from a smoke-filled New York City subway train as they desperately tried to get away from a shooter on board. The man opened fire during the morning rush hour in an attack that left some 20 people injured. The shooting came as Joe Biden made a fresh bid to boost gun control in the US. The US president announced new measures cracking down on so-called "ghost guns": difficult-to-trace weapons that can be assembled at home. They have increased tenfold over the last five years.

Finally, El Salvador is one of only five countries in the world where abortion is completely prohibited, even in cases of rape or danger to the life of the mother. Women risk being arrested in hospitals and sentenced to up to 30 years in jail. But a recent decision by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights could give these women new hope. Our regional correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report from San Salvador.

