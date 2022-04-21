Inside the Americas

Although El Salvador has seen a fall in the number of homicides, the country suffers from another type of crime that the government avoids talking about. Gangs are stepping up kidnappings and forced disappearances, terrorising the most vulnerable, who increasingly end up dead. Faced with the authorities' silence, who keep no official register, victims' loved ones are speaking out. Our regional correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.

In the US, a federal judge has thrown out the Center for Disease Control's mask mandate for transportation. Face coverings are now no longer necessary when taking a bus or train or even a flight. The judge ruled that the national public health agency had exceeded its legal powers by issuing the mandate which had been extended to early May.

Plus, protests have broken out in the Peruvian city of Cuzco. People are taking to the streets as the country grapples with its highest level of inflation in decades. The prices of fuel and fertiliser have soared as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The high cost of living resulted in demonstrations last month. Hundreds of tourists have been left stranded in Cuzco as a result of the protests, with workers' unions shutting down roads, some of which lead to Machu Picchu.

Meanwhile, the ancient capital of the Incas can now be visited virtually from Paris, thanks to a new immersive exhibition at the Cité de l'Architecture et du Patrimoine. Our colleagues from France 2 bring us a glimpse.

