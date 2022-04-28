Inside the Americas

After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk is promising to protect free speech and bring about much-needed changes, including taking on bots and introducing an edit button to the platform. We take a closer look at the billionaire Tesla founder. For more analysis on what changes the latter might bring to Twitter, we speak to Chris Bail, Director of the Polarization Lab at Duke University.

Also in the US, a lawmaker from Michigan is making waves for an impassioned speech she made on the floor of the State Capitol. Senator Mallory McMorrow is defending herself against false GOP claims that Democrats want to groom schoolchildren.

Finally, after being delayed twice due to Covid-19, Rio's Carnival took place last weekend. We take a look at the colourful floats and costumes on display during Brazil's most famous spectacle.

