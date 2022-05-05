Inside the Americas

In this week's show, we take a look at why the constitutional right to abortion in the United States appears to be in the crosshairs of the Supreme Court. This happened after a leaked draft showed the Court may be ready to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which ruled that the constitution protected a woman's right to legal termination. Our international commentator Douglas Herbert will break down the implications of this event.

Next, we move to Brazil, where the war in Ukraine is having some unexpected consequences: the possibility of shortages of components used to make fertilizer, a highly important product in a country where agribusiness is crucial to the economy.

We finish this edition with the return of the Met Gala: the star-studded New York fashion event. However, why did this year's theme come under fire for being out of touch?

