Inside the Americas

The US has pledged tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine. With time of the essence, President Joe Biden signed legislation that was last used during World War II. We take a closer look at the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 and get analysis from FRANCE 24's International Affairs Commentator, Douglas Herbert.

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to determine who was behind the assassination of Paraguay's prosecutor of organised crime and drug trafficking. Marcelo Pecci was killed on May 10 in Colombia while on his honeymoon with his wife on the island of Baru. Witnesses say the gunmen arrived on a jet ski and shot the couple while they were on the beach.

Finally, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is staging a political comeback in Brazil, after falling from grace and being jailed for corruption. The 76-year-old is looking to become president once again and unseat far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro. We take a closer look at Lula, who is considered the most popular president in Brazilian history.

