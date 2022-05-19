Inside the Americas

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden visited the site of a deadly attack motivated by racial hatred. On May 14, an 18-year-old went on a shooting rampage in the city of Buffalo, killing 10 and injuring three, with the express purpose of targeting Black people. In an emotional speech, the US president spoke out against White supremacy, saying it was a "poison in our body politic".

Also this week, Biden lifted travel controls between the US and Cuba, undoing restrictions put in place by the Trump administration. The White House is also reversing some economic sanctions.

Over in Peru, the Covid-19 pandemic has left thousands of children orphaned. It's estimated that some 100,000 minors have lost at least one parent to the disease. The government is now struggling to care for these children, as our correspondent Thomas Nicolon reports.

