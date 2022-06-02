Inside the Americas

The US town of Uvalde, Texas began to bury its dead this week after the country's worst school shooting in a decade. Nineteen students and two teachers were shot dead by an 18-year-old gunman. When President Joe Biden went to console grieving families, he was greeted with protesters shouting "Do something!". But can he actually do anything? FRANCE 24's international affairs commentator Douglas Herbert gives us his analysis.

Meanwhile, the first round of Colombia's presidential election saw a big win for leftist candidate Gustavo Petro. The senator is the former mayor of Bogota and was a member of the M-19 guerrilla group in his youth. If he wins, he would be the first left-wing president in Colombia's history. In the second round run-off, he will face off against Rodolfo Hernandez. The conservative businessman is known as the "king of TikTok" and could give Petro a run for his money.

Finally, K-pop sensations BTS met the US president at the White House this week. The South Korean boy band was not just in Washington on a fan stop to say hello to Joe Biden and his team. The group was also there for talks on the growing wave of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

