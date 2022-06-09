Inside the Americas

This week, the US pledged close to $2 billion in private sector funds to help fight migration, adding to another billion already promised in December. US Vice President Kamala Harris made the announcement on day one of the Summit of the Americas, which is taking place in Los Angeles. The move is supposed to help control migration from Central America, one of the major themes of the talks. But there were some key players missing from the US-hosted summit. We take a closer look.

The Summit of the Americas comes as thousands of migrants fleeing hardship have set off from southern Mexico, hoping to reach the US border. More than 4,000 people are thought to have joined the caravan, which activists say could be the biggest this year.

Also this week, a former leader of the Proud Boys and four other members of the far-right group were indicted on charges of sedition linked to the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol. These are the most aggressive charges brought by the Justice Department against the group so far.

