Inside the Americas

The Mexican state of Michoacan is facing an unprecedented wave of violence. More than 800 homicides have been recorded there since January, making it Mexico's most violent state. Criminal groups are waging war to control territory, while the state's residents have become hostages and victims of the violence. Our correspondents Quentin Duval, Laurence Cuvillier and Juan José Estrada Serafín report.

Advertising

Meanwhile, inflation continues to soar in the United States. Last month it rose to 8.6 percent, one of the highest rates in the world. The war in Ukraine and disruptions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic have pushed up the price of petrol and food. We take a closer look.

Finally, a Google senior software engineer has been suspended after he said an artificial intelligence chatbot had a soul. Blake Lemoine worked for Google's Responsible AI organisation and has since published transcripts of conversations he had with the chatbot, saying he felt like he was talking to a real 7-year-old child, who just happened to know physics. Google says the engineer violated its policy of confidentiality. For more, we talk to Henry Shevlin, a specialist in the ethics of artificial intelligence at Cambridge University.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe