Inside the Americas

This week, the House committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol heard new bombshell testimony. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said that Donald Trump knew crowds gathered to hear him on January 6, 2021 were armed. She testified that he even tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential limo when his security team refused to take him to the Capitol.

Also, after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, we see how American women are making alternative plans before restrictions come into force in Republican-controlled states.

And in Ecuador, tensions remain high amid recent indigenous-led protests over the rising cost of living. This week, President Guillermo Lasso survived a bid by lawmakers to oust him, but his future looks increasingly uncertain.

