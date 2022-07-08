Inside the Americas

It was supposed to be a festive celebration marking the 246th anniversary of the independence of the United States. Instead, it was yet another reminder of rampant gun violence in the country as a gunman disguised in women's clothing opened fire on a parade in a Chicago suburb, killing several people. The 21-year-old assailant has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. FRANCE 24's Alison Sargent has been looking at reactions to this latest mass shooting.

Advertising

As the summer holidays approach, young Canadians prepare to make their way onto the job market with seasonal employment. Unions, though, warn that hiring teenagers could have dire consequences.

And at the annual exhibition of excess that is Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in New York, a participant nicknamed Jaws grabs his 15th win by gobbling 63 hot dogs and buns.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe