Inside the Americas

The James Webb telescope reveals breathtaking images of the distant cosmos

This week, NASA unveiled the first astounding images of the distant cosmos taken by its James Webb Space Telescope. In this image, we can see a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula, located in the Carina–Sagittarius Arm of the Milky Way galaxy. These high-resolution images are the most detailed ever seen of this little-known corner of our universe, revealing nebulas, galaxy clusters and stars from billions of years ago.