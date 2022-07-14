Inside the Americas

The James Webb telescope reveals breathtaking images of the distant cosmos
This week, NASA unveiled the first astounding images of the distant cosmos taken by its James Webb Space Telescope. In this image, we can see a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula, located in the Carina–Sagittarius Arm of the Milky Way galaxy. These high-resolution images are the most detailed ever seen of this little-known corner of our universe, revealing nebulas, galaxy clusters and stars from billions of years ago.
Meanwhile, Twitter says that it will sue Elon Musk for breach of contract, after the world's richest man pulled out of buying the platform. And protesters in Panama continue venting their anger at the soaring cost of living, despite the concessions already made by the government.
