Inside the Americas

Progressive US lawmaker Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was arrested on Tuesday at an abortion rights protest. Donning bandanas reading "We won't back down", she along with other prominent Democratic lawmakers marched from the Capitol building to the Supreme Court, denouncing the Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In total, 35 people were arrested, including 17 - exclusively Democratic - members of Congress.

In the United States, Democrats are increasingly looking to safeguard other protections they think could come under threat from the heavily-conservative Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the Democratic-led House passed a bill that would provide federal protections for gay and interracial marriages.

In Mexico, extreme drought in the north of the country has brought a rather unexpected form of assistance to relatives of the disappeared. As places that are usually submerged in water have dried up, it is now easier to search for remains. But this is a long-term task, as Mexico recently reached the grim record of 100,000 missing people since 1964. France 24's correspondents Quentin Duval, Laurence Cuvillier and James Cotter report from Mexico.

In Argentina, the economic crisis is threatening to become a political one. After striking a debt-restructuring deal with the IMF in March, the country's former economy minister Martin de Guzman stepped down from his post earlier this month, illustrating divisions within Alberto Fernandez's centre-left government. Meanwhile, economic conditions are worsening, with inflation reaching new highs while the peso sinks to new lows. Charles Pellegrin from our business desk tells us more.

