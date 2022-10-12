Inside the Americas

In the United States, the midterms are now less than one month away. Local and statewide races are being held across the country with all 435 seats of the House and a third of the Senate up for grabs. And abortion has become one of the big hot-button issues, as FRANCE 24's Annette Young reports from Kentucky.

Advertising

And in Brazil, less than three weeks remain before the second round in the presidential election. As each day passes, supporters of former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva - who went into the first round as the frontrunner - are getting increasingly worried that their candidate might actually lose. His momentum has been on the decline ever since incumbent leader, conservative Jair Bolsonaro, made a stronger-than-expected showing in round one. We take a closer look at how Lula is trying to pull out all the stops before the October 30 vote.

On a lighter note, our number of the week is 1,161. That’s the weight in kilos of America's biggest pumpkin. The over one ton heavy pumpkin was grown by a horticulture teacher in Minnesota. He drove it 35 hours across the country where it won the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. And while that American pumpkin is a big one, it is still short of the world record. That honor goes to one grown in Italy last year, coming in two hundred pounds - that's 90 kilos more. But it's still a great one to carve for Halloween...

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe