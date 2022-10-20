Inside the Americas

Haiti has been grappling with food and fuel shortages, spiralling inflation and now an outbreak of cholera. US officials say they're in talks with international partners who are interested in playing a role in bringing the security situation under control. This comes after the country's Prime Minister Ariel Henry issued an appeal for help. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, the race for the presidency is heating up in Brazil. The country will head to the polls next weekend to choose between Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Both the current and former presidents went head-to-head in a final televised debate last Sunday. Bolsonaro lashed out at Lula on corruption, while the latter accused the incumbent of playing with the lives of Brazilians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finally, the Hollywood sign is being spruced up for the first time in a decade, ahead of its centenary next year. We take a closer look at the sign that has come to symbolise Tinseltown around the world.

