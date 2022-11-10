Inside the Americas

US midterm elections: Democrats fare better than expected

The US midterms saw more of a pink wave than a red one as President Joe Biden's Democrats fared better than expected against the Republicans. However, the GOP still looks on track to narrowly win the House of Representatives and block much of Biden's agenda for the last two years of his term. FRANCE 24's Monte Francis breaks down the results so far and explains what they mean for Donald Trump's influence on US politics.