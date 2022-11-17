Inside the Americas

A giant leap for space exploration: Rocket launch paves way for return to Moon

This week, NASA's next-generation Moon rocket blasted off with three test dummies aboard. The successful launch brings the United States one step closer to putting astronauts back on the surface of the Moon. If everything goes according to plan, Artemis 1 will propel a capsule to orbit around the Moon and then return to Earth with a splashdown expected in the next three weeks. For more, we speak to Jean-François Clervoy, an astronaut at the European Space Agency who was previously at NASA.