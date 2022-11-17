Inside the Americas

A giant leap for space exploration: Rocket launch paves way for return to Moon
Issued on:
This week, NASA's next-generation Moon rocket blasted off with three test dummies aboard. The successful launch brings the United States one step closer to putting astronauts back on the surface of the Moon. If everything goes according to plan, Artemis 1 will propel a capsule to orbit around the Moon and then return to Earth with a splashdown expected in the next three weeks. For more, we speak to Jean-François Clervoy, an astronaut at the European Space Agency who was previously at NASA.
Also this week, former president Donald Trump announces he's running for the White House in 2024, despite calls from some Republicans to head in a different direction.
Finally, Amazon is reported to be laying off 10,000 staff. The move from the e-commerce giant comes after similar announcements from tech giants Meta and Twitter.
