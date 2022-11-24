Inside the Americas

Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is challenging the election he lost last month to left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro blames a software bug and is demanding that the electoral authority annul most of the votes cast on electronic voting machines. Although Lula's victory has already been ratified by the Superior Electoral Court, Bolsonaro's claims could fuel protests from a small but committed group of his supporters.

Meanwhile, the Colombian government is restarting peace talks with the National Liberation Army. The leftist ELN is the country's largest remaining guerrilla group after the 2016 deal that disbanded the FARC.

And El Salvador remains under a state of emergency over widespread gang violence. Tens of thousands of people have been arrested in a crackdown that's been strongly criticised by human rights groups.

