Inside the Americas

It's the biggest legal consequence so far in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. Stewart Rhodes, who heads the Oath Keepers militia, has been found guilty of seeking to keep Donald Trump in power by carrying out a mob attack on the US Capitol. A conviction on sedition is very rare and carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, the world's richest man is taking on the world's richest company. Elon Musk has threatened to "go to war" with Apple, criticising the tech giant for the fees it charges in its app store. Musk recently bought Twitter for $44 billion, has fired the majority of its staff and is struggling to make the company profitable. He is now suggesting that Apple has stopped advertising on Twitter and had threatened to block Twitter from its app store. Apple has not commented on the accusations. For more, we speak to tech entrepreneur Tariq Krim.

Finally, the world's largest active volcano is erupting for the first time in almost 40 years. Mauna Loa, on Hawaii's Big Island, is drawing spectators and also some concern from nearby residents. A neighbouring volcano, "Kilauea," which is also located on the Big Island, has been erupting for more than a year. Currently there are no evacuation orders, but some people have decided to leave their homes just to be safe.

