Inside the Americas

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off vote in Georgia. It was the final Senate seat left undecided from the 2022 midterms. While the Democrats already held the majority, Warnock's victory now gives the party an outright, 51-seat hold on the Senate. It's also a symbolic win for the party, since Warnock beat a candidate who was handpicked by Donald Trump.

Advertising

Meanwhile, climate activists and global leaders are gathering in Canada for the United Nations biodiversity summit. The conference is hoping to set goals to halt the loss of nature over the next decade. Scientists are urging governments to avoid trade-offs between humans and conservation. One case in point is that of monarch butterflies, which are now on the endangered species list. El Rosario in Mexico is the world's largest sanctuary for the butterflies. But defenders of the species are facing increasing environmental and security threats, as our correspondent Quentin Duval reports.

Finally, world boxing powerhouse Cuba has allowed women back into the ring after a decades-long ban. The new rules pave the way for the first-ever Cuba women's team to compete at the Central American Games in San Salvador next year. The announcement comes six months after Cuba's male boxers made a comeback in Mexico, competing professionally – and getting paid – for the first time since the Communist government prohibited professional sport some 60 years ago.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe