In this special edition of Inside the Americas, we head to Brazil, where Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to return to office as president for the third time. But while Lula may be back, the country he's set to govern is far from united behind him.

We begin the show in Sao Paulo's favelas, where one young architect is transforming the neighbourhood she grew up in. She tells us how life under President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as an unprecedented pandemic, has left its mark on the community.

We then meet a pro-Bolsonaro farmer and local MP who defends the outgoing president's track record on climate change and deforestation. He also shares his fears for the future of the country under a Lula presidency.

Next, we head to Rio de Janeiro to visit one of the country's Evangelical mega-churches. We sit down with the pastor, who is a friend of Bolsonaro and an influential leader in the Evangelical community.

Finally, we speak to the "John Oliver of Brazil", Gregorio Duvivier. The comedian and TV host shares what life was like as a satirist during the Bolsonaro presidency and why he thinks Lula will have a tough job ahead of him.

