Inside the Americas

There was gridlock in Washington this week as US Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to become House speaker on the first ballot, something that hasn’t happened for a century. It was supposed to be an easy win for the Republican favourite, but he was blocked three times in one day by a small group of rebels from within his own party. The stalled vote is just another sign of the increasing divisions in the Republican Party.

Advertising

Four years ago, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro broke off relations with Washington after it refused to recognise his win in the presidential election. This week, Maduro extended an olive branch, saying he's now willing to work towards normalising relations with the US.

Finally, a new year means a new smorgasbord of gizmos, gadgets and flops at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. CES is back in business after going virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in attendance in 2022. FRANCE 24's Tech Editor Peter O'Brien tells us more about this year's offerings.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe