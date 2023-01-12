Inside the Americas

Brazil riots: The face of a deeply divided nation

On Sunday January 8 in Brazil, over 1,500 supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro were arrested after they stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia. Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two former senior officials, including one who used to be Bolsonaro's justice minister and who recently served as security chief in Brasilia. We look back at how Sunday's events unfolded. We also speak to political scientist Guilherme Casarões to understand how the riots were able to happen, as well as the similarities with the US Capitol attack almost exactly two years ago.