Inside the Americas

The Biden administration has made tackling climate change a key plank of its platform. But a new decision from the White House has left environmental activists fuming. This week, it approved a massive oil drilling project in Alaska known as the Willow Project. We take a closer look and get analysis from FRANCE 24's Environment Editor Valérie Dekimpe.

Advertising

Also this week, the banking world was rocked by the collapse of two regional banks in the US. Both the SEC and the Justice Department are now said to have opened investigations into what happened. As markets struggle through the fallout of the collapse, the instability has stirred up bad memories of the financial crisis of 2008.

Finally, Mexico City is one of the most polluted cities in the world. Its 20 million inhabitants suffer every day from high levels of particle pollution, with cars and other vehicles the main source of contamination. But with more than 3,000 hours of sunshine per year, the local government has now decided to make its energy sources greener. Our correspondents report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe