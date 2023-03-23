Inside the Americas

Some 531 people have been killed so far this year in Haiti as a result of ongoing violence and unrest. There are estimates that armed gangs now control about half of the country, including the capital Port-au-Prince. As the situation spirals out of control, the UN human rights office is calling for the international community to deploy a specialised force to the Caribbean nation. We take a closer look.

Advertising

Over in the US, Republicans are bracing for the possible indictment of Donald Trump. The former president has said he expected to be arrested this week, in connection with an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney. The case involves hush money payments he's accused of making to conceal an alleged sexual encounter with a porn star. It's just one of several cases in which Trump could face criminal charges.

Finally, the jaguar is considered an endangered species because of poaching and habitat loss. But the majestic felines are also facing another threat: they have become one of the most sought-after pets for drug traffickers. Our Mexico correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Quentin Duval report from a jaguar sanctuary in Oaxaca state.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe