Inside the Americas

In this special edition, we focus on the continuing crisis in Haiti. The country, which has still not recovered from the devastation of the 2010 earthquake and a hurricane six years later, has been spiralling even deeper into disaster since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise almost two years ago. Some 531 people have been killed in gang violence in Haiti since the start of the year alone.

The combination of political uncertainty, gang warfare and food insecurity has plunged Haiti into crisis. The UN is now warning that the country is "sliding into a hunger emergency". To talk more about the situation, we're joined from Port-au-Prince by Ulrika Richardson, Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

Continuing gang violence in Haiti has led to a spate of kidnappings. Some 101 Haitians were abducted in the first two weeks of March alone. An American couple was also kidnapped ten days ago. Our FRANCE 24 Observers team took a closer look at this gang violence in a rare report that first ran in November last year. They spoke to victims of kidnappings and stray bullets, using amateur footage to get first-hand accounts from Haitians on the ground.

