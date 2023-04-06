Donald Trump in the dock: Delving into an unprecedented indictment

13:34 INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24

Donald Trump is a former US president, a candidate for re-election and now also a criminal defendant. The first former US president to face criminal charges is using the case against him to build support for another White House bid in 2024. Prosecutors accuse him of running a scheme to conceal damaging information from American voters before the 2016 election, including by paying hush money to a porn star. In this special edition, we take a closer look at the case and speak to Eric Lisann, a lawyer, legal analyst and former US federal prosecutor.