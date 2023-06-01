Inside the Americas

For the first time in nine years, leaders from the regional bloc formerly known as the Union of South American Nations have convened this week in Brazil. The gathering of these 11 countries has demonstrated a renewed spirit of cooperation. A notable highlight is Brazilian President Lula da Silva's meeting with Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, a significant move, as diplomatic relations were severed under Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. FRANCE24's International Affairs Editor, Oliver Farry, provides further insight into this development.

Meanwhile, as the fate of the global financial markets teeters, the US Congress edges closer to raising the debt ceiling. Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy has reached a tentative deal with President Biden, but he is still battling dissent from far-right members of his party. If lawmakers fail to pass the bill by Monday, the world's largest economy is poised to default for the first time in its history. We delve into the specifics of the deal.

In another development, a 25-year-old model is vying to become the first-ever transgender woman to claim the title of "Miss Venezuela". Ahead of the nationally televised event, a panel will select 24 contestants, and Sofia Salomon aspires to be one of them. Having received both messages of support and threats since announcing her participation, she maintains a balanced outlook. It's important to note that Venezuela is a religiously conservative country where homophobia and transphobia are rife, and Salomon is admirably taking it all in stride.

