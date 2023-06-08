Inside the Americas

The former US vice president is launching a bid for the White House. This is no normal set of circumstances for Mike Pence, who was loyal to former US President Donald Trump for years, only parting ways with him after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. Pence is polling in the single digits and along with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is entering a growing field of Republican candidates challenging Donald Trump, who is the current frontrunner by far.

Advertising

President Lula da Silva unveiled his plans to eliminate deforestation in the Amazon by the year 2030. He's trying to reverse a trend accelerated by his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, under whom deforestation increased by 75%.

Also in this edition, we take a look at Miami, Florida, widely considered one of the US cities most vulnerable to climate change. In the last four decades, the sea level in South Florida has risen by a startling 20 centimeters. Even the most optimistic scenarios put Miami underwater in the near future.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe