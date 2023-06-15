Inside the Americas

Former US President Trump appears on classified document charges after a federal indictment at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, in Miami, Florida, June 13, 2023 in a courtroom sketch.

Donald Trump has pled not guilty to federal charges that accuse him of hoarding hundreds of classified documents and trying to keep them from investigators. Investigators say the former president not only endangered national security, but also refused to hand classified documents back when asked to do so. After making an historic first court appearance as a federal defendant, Trump told his supporters the indictment was both politically motivated and "heinous". We take a closer look and get analysis from FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon.

Elsewhere, after receiving death threats, the mayor of the Mexican border city of Tijuana has decided to live in military barracks for her own safety. Montserrat Caballero announced the decision when police found seven dead bodies stuffed in a pick-up truck. Her administration has been clamping down on the city's drug cartels, just across the border from San Diego, California.

Also in this edition, we bring you an update on the four Colombian children who spent 40 days in the Amazon jungle, after surviving a plane crash that killed their mother and two other adults. The children, aged one to 13, survived by eating seeds, fruit and plants that they identified as edible from their upbringing in the Amazon region. Authorities say medical reports on the four siblings' health have been "very satisfactory".

