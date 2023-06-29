Inside the Americas

US news outlets have released an audio recording that appears to demonstrate that former president Donald Trump knowingly held on to highly classified documents. CNN and The New York Times both reported on the recording of a July 2021 meeting – after Trump left office – at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. In it, Trump appears to refer to a "highly confidential" document about Iran that he is holding in his hand. We take a closer look.

Also, we report on how officials in Honduras are cracking down on prisons in a bid to improve security out on the streets.

Finally, as prom season gets underway in the United States, we take you to one high school in the US capital where no expense was spared.

